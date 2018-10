Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in action during his men's second round match against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 18 2018. EPA-EFE/Maxim Shipenkov

Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in action during his men's second round match against Evgeny Donskoy of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 18 2018. EPA-EFE/Maxim Shipenkov

Fourth seed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia on Thursday earned a 7-5, 6-4 win over Russia's Evgeny Donskoy to face Italian Andreas Seppi in the last-eight round of the Kremlin Cup.

Krajinovic, world No. 34, needed one hour and 23 minutes to ensure his first quarterfinals appearance at the hard-court ATP tournament.