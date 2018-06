Winner Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and runner-up Makoto Ninomiya (blue) and Eri Hozumi of Japan pose with their trophies after their women's doubles final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

The Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on Sunday earned their maiden Grand Slam doubles title, defeating Japanese duo Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the French Open women's doubles.

Krejcikova/Siniakova, the sixth seed, needed one hour and five minutes to spoil their rivals' historic run, after they became the first Japanese duo ever to reach a Grand Slam final.