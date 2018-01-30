The Olympic flag (L) and the Russian flag (R) fly during the closing ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 23, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The Kremlin on Tuesday said any accusations that the president of Russia had been involved in the doping scandal that rocked the country and led many athletes to lose their medals or be banned from sporting events were slander.

Whistleblower and former director of Moscow's anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov had said in an interview with German television that the state-sponsored doping program was too elaborate to not have involved Vladimir Putin, an accusation that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov vehemently denied.