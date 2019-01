Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in action during the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Winner Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria celebrates after the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

(L-R) Second placed Beat Feuz of Switzerland, winner Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria and third placed Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway celebrate on the podium after the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in action during the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Spectators during the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup beside the Eiger mountain (R) in Wengen, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in action during the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Wengen, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr on Saturday won the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event held in the Swiss village of Wengen.

The 27-year-old posted a time of two minutes and 28.36 seconds, just 0.14s ahead of Beat Feuz who had to settle for the second spot on his home soil, while Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde completed the podium 0.26s off the pace.