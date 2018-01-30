Danish soccer player Michael Krohn-Delhi, whose move from Spanish top flight Sevilla FC to Deportivo de La Coruña threatened to cause a stir amongst fans at his old club, Galician rivals Celta de Vigo, told a press conference Tuesday that he understood any anger felt by his old fan-base but insisted his decision did not mean his personality had changed.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who between 2012-15 made 101 appearances for Celta, was presented to the press following a training session with Deportivo early Tuesday.