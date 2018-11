Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen performs during his team's training session in Eppan, Italy, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's Toni Kroos (R) reacts after scoring during the UEFA Nations League match between France and Germany at Stade de France in Saint-Denis outside Paris, France Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos on Friday was called up for Germany's upcoming international duties, while Barcelona's net-minder Marc Andre ter Stegen and Bayern Munich's defender Jerome Boateng were left out of the list.

Die Mannschaft's head coach Joachim Low said during Friday's press conference that he preferred to give Boateng and Ter Stegen some rest, adding that the latter has been recently suffering from discomfort in his shoulder.