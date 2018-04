Real's Toni Kroos lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, May.28, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos on Tuesday said that the team's extensive experience is what allows the Blancos - even if they are losing - to change the tempo of a game and pull off a win.

The 28-year-old Germany midfielder, who played at Bayern Munich between 2007 and 2014, admitted it would feel different facing his former club on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.