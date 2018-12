Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari leads his team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid players Gareth Bale (L) and Luka Modric (C) perform during their team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (2-R) performs during his team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo performs during his team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Kroos, Marcelo train with Real Madrid ahead of Champions League clash vs CSKA

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos and Brazil defender Marcelo took part in Real Madrid's final training session Tuesday ahead of their last Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow.

Kroos trained with a bandage on his right knee, while Marcelo worked intensively to improve his physical status before returning to play.