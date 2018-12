Mariano Diaz (C) of Real Madrid in action against Kirill Nababkin (R) of PFC CSKA during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between PFC CSKA Moskva and Real Madrid CF at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Germany's Toni Kroos (R) reacts after scoring during the UEFA Nations League match between France and Germany at Stade de France in Saint-Denis outside Paris, France Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE- FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Real Madrid's Germany midfielder Toni Kroos and Spanish forward Mariano on Monday participated in part of the team train ahead of Los Blancos' upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against CSKA Moscow.

Kroos has been struggling with knee injury he had sustained during their away 2-0 win over Roma in the Champions League, but it seemed to be a thing of the past as did the muscle issue Mariano suffered from as both participated in the first part of the training session.