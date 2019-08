Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos arrives for a press conference to announce the renewal of his contract with Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Javier Lizon

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos hailed his club’s transfer policy this summer, signing promising and young talents, which presumes a long-term project.

The German international star said that winning three successive titles at the UEFA Champions League in the future seems to be out of logic.