Germany midfielder Toni Kroos on Friday announced he was retiring from international football just days after the team was knocked out of Euro 2020.
Germany's Toni Kroos reacts during the UEFA Nations League group stage soccer match between Germany and Switzerland in Cologne, Germany, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH
Toni Kroos of Germany reacts after losing the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Frank Augstein
