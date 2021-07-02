Toni Kroos of Germany reacts after losing the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Frank Augstein

Germany's Toni Kroos reacts during the UEFA Nations League group stage soccer match between Germany and Switzerland in Cologne, Germany, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos on Friday announced he was retiring from international football just days after the team was knocked out of Euro 2020.