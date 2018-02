Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane (2-R), and his assistant David Bettoni (2-L) looks at Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Welsh forward Gareth Bale (R) during a team's training session at club's Valdebebas sport complex, outside Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira (L) smiles next to teammate Casemiro (R) during a training session at club's Valdebebas sport complex, outside Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

(L-R) Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic; Carlos Henrique Casemiro; Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Vieira attend a team's training session at club's Valdebebas sport complex, outside Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Real Madrid on Saturday finished its last training session ahead of the La Liga match against Real Betis, without injured team members Toni Kroos and Jesus Vallejo.

Amid a jubilant atmosphere after defeating Paris Saint Germain 3-1 in the first leg of the UEFE Champions League round of 16, the Real Madrid players did a light training session that involved pressure, possession and half-field drills.