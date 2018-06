Jimmy Durmaz (C) of Sweden in action against Timo Werner (R) of Germany during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F soccer match between Germany and Sweden in Sochi, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Germany's players celebrate their winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F soccer match between Germany and Sweden in Sochi, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

German fans celebrate the 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Germany and Sweden at the public viewing in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Markus Heine

Toni Kroos (L) of Germany celebrates with his coach Joachim Loew (R) after the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F soccer match between Germany and Sweden in Sochi, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F soccer match between Germany and Sweden in Sochi, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Germany left everything to the last minute Saturday, scoring in the 95th minute to secure a 2-1 victory over Sweden, avoiding what could have been an embarrassing elimination from the World Cup in the group stage.

The Germans felt disaster coming when Ola Toinoven scored the first goal in the 32nd minute, giving the Swedes a 1-0 lead by half time.