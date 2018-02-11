German cross-country skier Lukas Boegl has icicles on his chin and under his nose as he crosses the finish line in the Men's Cross Country 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Athletes crash after the start of the Men's Cross Country 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

(L-R) Silver medal winner Martin Johnsrud Sundby, gold medal winner Simen Hegsted Krueger, bronze medal winner Hans Christer Holund, all Norway react on the podium during the venue ceremony of the Men's Cross Country 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway wins the men Cross Country Skiing 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon during the XXIII Winter Olympics 2018 at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

(L-R) Silver medal winner Martin Johnsrud Sundby, gold medal winner Simen Hegsted Krueger, bronze medal winner Hans Christer Holund, all from Norway, celebrate after the Men's Cross Country 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway celebrates winning the Men's Cross Country 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger on Sunday took gold in the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon Cross Country Skiing event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, while his compatriots Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christer Holund won silver and bronze respectively to complete a Norwegian medal sweep.

Kruger, 24, achieved the greatest success of his career on Sunday, winning gold after completing the 30-kilometer (18.6 miles) course in one hour 16 minutes 20 seconds, eight seconds clear of Sundby.