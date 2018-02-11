Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger on Sunday took gold in the Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon Cross Country Skiing event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, while his compatriots Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christer Holund won silver and bronze respectively to complete a Norwegian medal sweep.
Kruger, 24, achieved the greatest success of his career on Sunday, winning gold after completing the 30-kilometer (18.6 miles) course in one hour 16 minutes 20 seconds, eight seconds clear of Sundby.