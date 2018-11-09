US golfer Rickie Fowler in action during the first day of the PGA Mayakoba Classic, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, 08 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim in action during the first day of the PGA Mayakoba Classic, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, 08 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

US golfer Dominic Bozzelli in action during the first day of the PGA Mayakoba Classic, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, 08 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

US golfer Patton Kizzire in action during the first day of the PGA Mayakoba Classic, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, 08 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

American Matt Kuchar, with seven birdies and no bogey, on Thursday signed a 64 stroke, seven-under-par card for the joint lead in the PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, along with his compatriots Kramer Hickok and Dominic Bozzelli.

At the conclusion of the opening round at the El Camaleon golf course, overlooking the Mexican Caribbean Sea and Cozumel Island, a group of 15 players recorded 65 strokes and positioned themselves behind the leading trio, including Mexican Abraham Ancer, Argentine Emiliano Grillo and American Patton Kizzire, the defending champion.