American Matt Kuchar handed in a 69-stroke, two-under-par card on Sunday at the El Camaleon Golf Club and, taking advantage of his good scores in the first three days, won the Mayakoba Golf Classic and his first PGA tour win in over four years.

The 40-year-old player from Winter Park, Florida, finished the tournament with a total of 262 strokes (64+64+65+69) or 22 under par, one stroke under New Zealander Danny Lee, who finished second after carding a 65 on the last day.