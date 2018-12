Spal's Thiago Cionek (L) in action against Empoli's Antonino La Gumina during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Empoli FC at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Spal's Simone Missiroli (L) and Empoli's Rade Krunic (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Empoli at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Spal's Jasmin Kurtic (R) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Empoli at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Spal's Jasmin Kurtic (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Empoli at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Midfielder Jasmin Kurtic scored twice to help 10-man Spal earn a 2-2 home draw against Empoli on Saturday in the 14th round of Serie A.

Spal got an early lead with a goal from a header inside the penalty area by Kurtic just five minutes into the match.