World Team player Deandre Ayton of Bahamas (L) gets the ball knocked loose against US Team player Jaren Jackson Jr. (R) during the Rising Stars Challenge on All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

World Team player Ben Simmons of Australia dunks the ball against the US Team during the Rising Stars Challenge on All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

World Team player Lauri Markkanen of Finland dunks the ball against the US Team during the Rising Stars Challenge on All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

US Team player Kyle Kuzma (C) holds up the MVP trophy after game against the World Team during the Rising Stars Challenge on All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma scored 35 points on Friday as the US team beat the World team 161-144 in the NBA's annual All-Star Rising Stars game.

This was the US team's second win in the five editions of the Rising Star exhibition match played under the new format.