Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (L) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel (R) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Basketball at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac (L) of Croatia takes a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel (R) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Basketball at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (L) goes for a loose ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (C) of New Zealand in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Basketball at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Forward Kyle Kuzma top-scored for the Los Angeles Lakers with 32 points to take them to a 138-128 win against an inconsistent Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday.

This was the second straight loss for the Thunder.