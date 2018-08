Andrea Petkovic of Germany, during her semifinal match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, at the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 04 August 2018. Kuznetsova won the match 6-2, 6-2. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, in action during her semifinal match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany, at the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 04 August 2018. Kuznetsova won the match 6-2, 6-2. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova will play the final of the Washington WTA Citi Open tennis tournament, after beating German Andrea Petkovic in the semifinals on Saturday.

Kuznetsova, who had an intense day's work as she had to finish the quarter-final against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, the eighth seeded, after the match was suspended due to rain on Friday, dominated her duel with the German player from start to finish winning with a 6-2 double in just one hour and 23 minutes.