Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia celebrates her win over Donna Vekic in the women's finals match during the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Svetlana Kuznetsova (R) of Russia comforts Donna Vekic of Croatia after match point in the women's singles finales during the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia holds her trophy after winning the women's singles final against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia returns a volley during her finals match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH