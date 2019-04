Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action during her semi final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action during her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her semi final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE//RONALD WITTEK

Third-ranked Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Saturday battled past seventh-ranked Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands to earn a place in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix clay-court event held in this southwestern German city.

Kvitova, the 2019 Australian Open runner-up to Japan's Naomi Osaka, was neck-and-neck with Bertens before pulling away in the third set.