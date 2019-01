Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final of the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their women's singles final of the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Petra Kvitova (R) of the Czech Republic poses with her trophy after defeating Ashleigh Barty (L) of Australia in their women's singles final of the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Fifth-seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Saturday had to dig deep to defeat Australia's Ashleigh Barty for her second Sydney International title.

For the second year in a row, Barty had to settle for the runner-up spot, having lost in the 2018 final to former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany and Australians had to wait for another year for a local women's champion.