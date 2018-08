China Wang Yafan reaches for a forehand during her US Open second-round match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Czech world No. 5 Petra Kvitova came out on top in a sloppy first set before seizing control in the second to defeat China's Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-3 Thursday afternoon and book a place in the US Open third round.

Kvitova led 4-1 but then dropped four straight games before finding the range on her powerful ground strokes and grabbing the momentum late in the opener.