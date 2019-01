Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Danielle Collins of the USA during their women's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Danielle Collins of the United States reacts while playing against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning the first set of against Danielle Collins of the USA during their women's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Czech eighth seed Petra Kvitova defeated Danielle Collins of the United States 7-6 (2), 6-0 to reach her first Australian Open final on Thursday.

Kvitova took an hour-and-a-half to beat the 25-year-old American, who was playing in the first Australian Open main draw of her career.