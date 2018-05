Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts during her women's quarter finals match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Daria Kasatkina of Russia in action against Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova during their women's single quarterfinals match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament played at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova serves against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their women's single quarterfinals match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament played at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova in action against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their women's single quarterfinals match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament played at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

The Czech Petra Kvitova, on Thursday eliminated Russian Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open 6-2 and 6-0 and progresses to the semifinals of the tournament.

The Czech player, twice the winner in Madrid in 2011 and 2015, took an hour and five minutes to beat the Russian player.