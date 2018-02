Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic kisses her trophy after defeating Kristina Mladenovic of France in their finals match at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2018 tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Kristina Mladenovic of France in action against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their finals match at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2018 tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic poses with her trophy and the Czech national flag after defeating Kristina Mladenovic of France in their finals match at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2018 tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Czech world No. 29 Petra Kvitova defeated France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday to take the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The 27-year-old Kvitova, a wildcard, saved every break point she faced against Mladenovic, the world No. 10, during the 65-minute match, winning her 21st career title and first since June 2017.