Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in action against Petra Kvitova of Czech during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia celebrates after defeating Petra Kvitova of Czech during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic reacts against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia fought back from a set down to defeat the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the Wuhan Open on Wednesday.

Pavlyuchenkova, the world number 39, ended fifth-seed Kvitova's hopes of claiming a third title at Wuhan in five years.