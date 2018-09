Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in action against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic defeated Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the third round of the Wuhan Open.

The fifth-seeded Kvitova sealed the match with one of 13 aces she hit on her way to beating the world number 63 6-3, 6-4.