Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova on Friday had little trouble in defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 10 minutes to move to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Eighth seed Kvitova, who arrived in Melbourne after winning the Sydney International title, extended her winning streak to nine matches this year and has not dropped a single set in the tournament until now.