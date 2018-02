Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland reacts during her singles match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in Fed Cup first-round action in Prague, Czech Republic, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates after defeating Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland to give her side a 1-0 lead in Fed Cup World Group first-round action in Prague, Czech Republic, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland during the opening singles match of the teams' Fed Cup World Group first round tie in Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Petra Kvitova has given the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in first-round Fed Cup World Group action with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory here Saturday over Viktorija Golubic.

Kvitova, who last weekend won her second title since being injured by a burglar in a knife attack in Prostejov, Czech Republic, in late 2016, won the match with an up-and-down performance at O2 Arena in Prague.