The Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova, the No. 5 seed, hits a shot during her 6-1, 6-4 victory over Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer in the first round of the US Open at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko hits a shot during her 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic on Aug. 28, 2018, in the first round of the US Open at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

The Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova, the No. 5 seed, hits a shot during her 6-1, 6-4 victory over Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer in the first round of the US Open at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

The Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova, the No. 5 seed, rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 win Tuesday over Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer, advancing to the second round at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, had to overcome the intense heat and Wickmayer, a US Open semifinalist in 2009.