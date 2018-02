Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action during her semi-final match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the WTA Qatar Total Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts during her semi-final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the WTA Qatar Total Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action during her semi-final match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the WTA Qatar Total Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Czech Petra Kvitova advanced to the final of the Qatar Total Open with a come-from-behind 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory here Saturday over Danish world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

The two-time Wimbledon champion won a battle of contrasting styles, with her powerful ground strokes off both sides proving just enough to overcome Wozniacki's speed, defense and consistency.