Petra Kvitova (L) of the Czech Republic is congratulated by Ashleigh Barty (R) of Australia after winning their women's singles quarter final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Petra Kvitova of Belarus defeated hometown favorite Ashleigh Barty in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

The number eight seed won 6-1, 6-4 against the Australian 15th seed and moves on to her first Grand Slam semi final since 2014.