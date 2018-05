Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia plays Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays Lara Arruabarrena of Spain during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova, eighth seed, advanced to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday after beating Spain's Lara Arruabarrena 6-0, 6-4.

Kvitova knocked out her world No. 91 opponent in just one hour and eight minutes in their second career encounter.