Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic poses with her trophy after defeating Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in their finals match at the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic kisses her trophy after defeating Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in their finals match at the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Sunday claimed her second tennis trophy of the year by defeating Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Qatar Open final.

The 27-year-old Kvitova battled her Spanish rival for two hours and 15 minutes before securing the win.