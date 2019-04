Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action during her final against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action during the final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic poses with the trophy after winning the final match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Third-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic prevailed over Anett Kontaveit, the No. 8 seed, in the final match of the 2019 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, becoming the first player to lift multiple WTA singles trophies this year.

Kvitova needed one hour and 31 minutes to eke out a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win over Kontaveit at the clay-court event held in the southwestern German city, adding Stuttgart's title to her triumph at the 2019 Sydney International.