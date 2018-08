British rider Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the seventh stage of the 75th Tour de Pologne 2018 cycling race over 136km in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT

Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski (C) of Team Sky smiles on the podium after winning the 75th Tour de Pologne 2018 cycling race following the seventh stage over 136km in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT

Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) claimed the Tour of Poland title Friday despite the triumph of Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the seventh and final stage.

Yates won the stage with a time of 3:37.17, 12 seconds ahead of a lead group that included France's Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) of Italy and Kwiatkowski.