Matthew Ebden of Australia returns during his second round match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns during his second round match against Matthew Ebden of Australia at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Australia's Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday advanced into the Brisbane International quarterfinals after struggling to defeat his fellow countryman Matthew Ebden.

Though suffering from a knee injury, third-seeded Kyrgios managed to beat Ebden 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-2 over two hours and 12 minutes in the tournament's second round