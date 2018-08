Photograph showing Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who beat Denis Kudla in Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Phillip Wright

Photograph showing Denis Kudla, who went against Australia's Nick Kyrgios in Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Phillip Wright

Australia's Nick Kyrgios required two hours to beat Denis Kudla 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-6 (9) here Tuesday the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

Kyrgios, No. 18 in the world, had a hard time against the 72nd-ranked US-born player.