Britain's Andy Murray of Britain reacts as he plays against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their first round match at the Fever Tree Championships at Queen's Club in London, Britain, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Nick Kyrgios of Australia of Britain in action against NBritain's Andy Murray of Britain during their first round match at the Fever Tree Championships at Queen's Club in London, Britain, Jun 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday eliminated local favorite Andy Murray from the Queen's Club Championships, a Wimbledon tune-up event, while Feliciano Lopez beat David Goffin to advance to the quarter-finals of the event after the withdrawal of Milos Raonic.

Kyrgios, ranked 21 in the world, improved during the game to beat Murray, who showed good mobility following hip surgery but lacked the pace demanded by the competition.