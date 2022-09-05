Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during during their fourth round match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios offered his best version of himself Sunday and eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the United States Open round of 16.

Kyrgios prevailed 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 53 minutes.