Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE file/RHONA WISE

Nick Kyrgios of Australia announced Sunday that he would not compete at the French Open due to an elbow injury, which he has been suffering from for several months.

Kyrgios, world No. 23, already missed the Madrid and Estoril tournaments due to the injury.