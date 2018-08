China's Zhang Deshun (L) celebrates next to gold medalist Daria Maslova of Kyrgyzstan after winning bronze in the Asian Games' women's 10,000 meters at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Daria Maslova of Kyrgyzstan reacts after winning gold in the Asian Games' women's 10,000 meters at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Kyrgyzstan's Darya Maslova has captured her country's second gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, beating out Bahrain's Eunice Chumba and China's Zhang Deshun here Saturday to win the women's 10,000 meters.

Maslova's winning time of 32 minutes and 7.23 seconds at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta was well off the 31:36.90 she posted for a top-20 finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.