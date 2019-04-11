Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet (L) in action against Utah Jazz guard Naz Mitrou-Long (R) of Canada during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen (C) in action against Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet (2-L) and LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (R) of Croatia during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers forward-center Montrezl Harrell in action during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers forward-center Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points as his team defeated the Utah Jazz 143-137 in the regular season finale on Wednesday.

With the win, the Clippers were able to break their dry spell of three consecutive losses.