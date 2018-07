Velez Sarsfield's Alejandro Ariel Cabrall (R) and La Equidad's Jose Alcides Moreno (C) fight for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 match played on Sept. 18, 2013, at Techo Stadium in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURICIO DUEÑAS

La Equidad retained the top spot in the Colombian soccer league after the second round of play over the weekend, while Junior and Millonarios moved closer to the top of the standings.

On Friday, La Equidad beat Jaguares de Cordoba 2-0 on goals by Amaury Torralvo and Carlos Peralta.