President of Spanish first division soccer league 'LaLiga' Javier Tebas attends the presentation of 'OTT' a new TV platform by Internet in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La Liga's president has said the La Liga digital television platform LaLigaSportsTV is set to offer sports' federations that broadcast their games a new possibility to gain more revenue by marketing their channels and sponsoring re-transmissions.

Javier Tebas said the new television platform during the project's official launch, conducted in coordination with the Spanish Sports Association (ADESP), an organization that brings together the federations and representatives of a good number of sports, all to be bundled and shown on the new television platform.