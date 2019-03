Javier Tebas president of Liga de Futbol Profesional (LFP) delivers a speech during the presentation of La Liga Genuine Santander at Banco Santander headquarter in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

La Liga president on Sunday said Chinese players were good enough to find a foothold in Spain's top-flight, hours after Espanyol winger Wu Lei became the first player from the Asian country to find the back of the net in the history of the Spanish domestic league.

Javier Tebas made these remarks during an interview with EFE in Beijing a day before signing a contract with the Chinese soccer federation with the aim of promoting soccer in China.