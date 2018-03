President of La Liga, the Spanish National Professional Soccer League, Javier Tebas, poses upon arrival at the National Sports Gala event organized by the Spanish Association for Sport Press (AEPD) in Castellon, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

La Liga president Javier Tebas on Friday stressed the importance of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology and said that it would be implemented in Spain's top-flight starting next season.

"It means more fairness in the sporting results," he said during his participation in the Sports Web Congress.