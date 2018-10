Huesca head coach Leo Franco (R) reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and SD Huesca at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 02, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Toni Albir

La Liga side Sociedad Deportiva Huesca announced on Tuesday the dismissal of Argentine coach Leo Franco.

The Spanish club, which was promoted to Spanish soccer's First Division for the first time in its history, confirmed the dismissal in a statement on its official Web site and thanked the coach for his efforts with the team.